Lykis consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.11% to Rs 79.19 crore

Net profit of Lykis rose 9.15% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.11% to Rs 79.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 93.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.79.1993.284.672.672.651.792.331.421.551.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News