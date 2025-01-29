Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 1.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.14% to Rs 556.60 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs rose 1.04% to Rs 37.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.14% to Rs 556.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 605.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.556.60605.9411.0911.5864.5564.2150.7551.5537.0536.67

