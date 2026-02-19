Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr. Reddy's Labs acquires 'Progynova' portfolio from UK's Mercury Pharma Group

Dr. Reddy's Labs acquires 'Progynova' portfolio from UK's Mercury Pharma Group

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Mercury Pharma Group (MPGL) to acquire its trademarks, Progynova and Cyclo Progynova and related assets for India.

Based in UK, the Mercury Pharma Group is a specialty pharmaceutical company.

Progynova (estradiol valerate) is an oral hormone replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of estrogen deficiency symptoms and for the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Cyclo Progynova (estradiol valerate and norgestrel) is a combined hormone replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of estrogen deficiency symptoms, providing both estrogen and progestogen components.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2025, the Progynova brand had recorded sales of Rs 100 crore.

The company stated that this acquisition would strengthen Dr. Reddys gynaecology portfolio and mark its strategic entry into the hormone replacement therapy segment.

The total cost of this acquisition of $32.15 million, which at the prevailing exchange rate of Rs 91.09 per dollar, translates to Rs 292.85 crore.

M.V. Ramana, chief executive officer, branded markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddys, said: "The acquisition will serve as the spearhead of our expansion into the HRT segment, strengthening our existing gynaecology portfolio in India.

With our established market access, we are uniquely positioned to extend the reach of the acquired assets and deliver greater impact."

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.

The company had reported a 14.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,209.8 crore despite of 4.4% jump in revenue to Rs 8,716.8 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.21% to currently trade at Rs 1283.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SpiceJet receives MoU for induction of 10 aircrafts

ITCONS E-Solutions gains as bags manpower outsourcing contract from UCIL

GNG Electronics rises after inking pan-India distribution deals with Ingram Micro, Supertron Electronics

Bharat Electronics to consider interim dividend on 27 Feb'26

Volumes soar at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story