Volumes soar at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, NCC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 February 2026.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 17.82 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 30.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58428 shares. The stock gained 1.03% to Rs.655.00. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 8.69 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51512 shares. The stock increased 11.58% to Rs.718.65. Volumes stood at 48237 shares in the last session. Container Corporation Of India Ltd clocked volume of 4.09 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45772 shares. The stock lost 0.65% to Rs.503.40. Volumes stood at 49527 shares in the last session. Tata Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 3.54 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42463 shares. The stock gained 0.70% to Rs.695.00. Volumes stood at 28094 shares in the last session.