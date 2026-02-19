Bharat Electronics to consider interim dividend on 27 Feb'26

Bharat Electronics announced that its board meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, 27 February 2026, to consider, inter alia, the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

The company made the official announcement on 19 February 2026, after market hours.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

Its standalone net profit jumped 20.81% to Rs 1,590.06 crore on 23.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,121.98 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The companys order book position stood at Rs 73,015 crore as of 1 January 2026.