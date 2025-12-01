Wockhardt surges after receiving US FDA approval for antibiotic drug Zaynich

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Wockhardt zoomed 18.01% to Rs 1455.70 after the company said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has formally accepted the new drug application (NDA) for its novel, first-in-class antibiotic Zaynich.

The aforementioned NDA was filed on 30 September 2025.

"This is the first time in history that an NDA for a new chemical entity (NCE) from an Indian pharmaceutical company has been filed and accepted by the US FDA, the company said in a statement.

Zaynich has been granted fast track designation by the US FDA, recognizing its potential to address urgent and unmet medical needs. As part of this pathway, the FDA has committed to assign priority to Zaynich NDA review.