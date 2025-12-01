Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 30% YoY in Nov'25

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 30% YoY in Nov'25

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
TVS Motor Company advanced 3.13% to Rs 3,643.50 after the company registered sales of 519,508 units in November 2025, which is 30% higher as compared with the 401,250 units sold in November 2024.

Total two-wheeler registrations grew 27% to 4,97,841 units in November 2025, up from 3,92,473 units in the year-ago period. Motorcycle sales jumped 34% to 2,42,222 units, while scooter sales rose 27% to 2,10,222 units during the month.

EV registered a growth of 46%, with sales increasing from 26,292 units in November 2024 to 38,307 units in November 2025.

Three-wheelers registered a growth of 147%, with sales increasing from 8,777 units in November 2024 to 21,667 units in November 2025.

The company's sales in international business registered a growth of 58%, with sales increasing from 93,755 units in November 2024 to 148,315 units in November 2025.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

The company had reported a 36.74% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 906.09 crore on a 29.01% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 11,905.43 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

