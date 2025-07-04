Dreamfolks Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gloster Ltd, FCS Software Solutions Ltd, Mukta Arts Ltd and JTL Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 July 2025.

Dreamfolks Services Ltd crashed 13.65% to Rs 187.6 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72322 shares in the past one month.

Gloster Ltd tumbled 5.94% to Rs 773.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1363 shares in the past one month.

FCS Software Solutions Ltd lost 5.92% to Rs 2.86. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.16 lakh shares in the past one month. Mukta Arts Ltd slipped 5.61% to Rs 84.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1314 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1911 shares in the past one month. JTL Industries Ltd fell 5.03% to Rs 73.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83643 shares in the past one month.