Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 225.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 137.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 July 2025.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 225.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 137.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.33% to Rs.347.25. Volumes stood at 73431 shares in the last session.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 56.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.85% to Rs.1,256.10. Volumes stood at 1.95 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd notched up volume of 63.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.99% to Rs.1,327.80. Volumes stood at 3.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd notched up volume of 10.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.87% to Rs.1,169.10. Volumes stood at 3.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd registered volume of 5.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.12% to Rs.768.70. Volumes stood at 46599 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade with tiny cuts; consumer durables shares under pressure

Shriram Properties launches new project with Rs 350 crore revenue potential in South Bengaluru

Market trade lower; European mrkt decline

Trent crashes as Q1 growth misses expectations

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story