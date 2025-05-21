Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 190.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.19% to Rs 1922.19 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 190.08% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.19% to Rs 1922.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1965.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.79% to Rs 591.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 564.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 9533.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9154.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1922.191965.259533.969154.644.161.326.635.61136.8072.76948.29887.2788.6726.16756.27703.7971.6824.71591.06564.04

