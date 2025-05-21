Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 190.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 190.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 2.19% to Rs 1922.19 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 190.08% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.19% to Rs 1922.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1965.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.79% to Rs 591.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 564.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 9533.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9154.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1922.191965.25 -2 9533.969154.64 4 OPM %4.161.32 -6.635.61 - PBDT136.8072.76 88 948.29887.27 7 PBT88.6726.16 239 756.27703.79 7 NP71.6824.71 190 591.06564.04 5

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

