Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 190.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.19% to Rs 1922.19 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 190.08% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.19% to Rs 1922.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1965.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.79% to Rs 591.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 564.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 9533.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9154.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
