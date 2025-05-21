Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 53.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 2004.67 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India rose 53.63% to Rs 119.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 2004.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1733.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.41% to Rs 359.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 7919.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6829.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2004.671733.997919.376829.799.138.296.955.90208.37194.66696.29536.56154.65133.13483.12326.24119.2077.59359.00217.04

