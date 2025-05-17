Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.45% to Rs 20.54 crore

Net profit of Duncan Engineering declined 37.50% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.45% to Rs 20.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.16% to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.12% to Rs 84.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

20.5418.4384.7165.108.5713.518.5813.522.063.119.1410.911.382.696.759.231.252.005.216.87

