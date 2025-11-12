Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: PI Industries, IOL Chemicals & Pharma, Awfis Space Sol, Zaggle Prepaid

Stock Alert: PI Industries, IOL Chemicals & Pharma, Awfis Space Sol, Zaggle Prepaid

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Results Today:

Hindustan Aeronautics, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Info Edge India, Ashok Leyland, Prestige Estates Projects, Lloyds Metals and Energy, General Insurance Corporation of India, IRCTC , Cochin Shipyard, Endurance Technologies, Indraprastha Gas, Cohance Lifesciences, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Deepak Nitrite, Eris Lifesciences, Century Plyboards, Ircon International, Data Patterns (India), Afcons Infrastructure, Lemon Tree Hotels, Jyothy Labs, Varroc Engineering, HG Infra Engineering and SpiceJet will announce their quarterly results today.

Securities in F&O Ban:

Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 12 November 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

PI Industries reported 19.5% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 409 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 508 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 15.7% year on year to Rs 1,872 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit jumped 56.5% to Rs 30 crore on an 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 568 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Awfis Space Solutions consolidated net profit dropped 58.7% to Rs 15.9 crore on a 25.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 367 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit surged 72.4% to Rs 34.9 crore on a 42.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 432.2 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Godrej Industries reported 15.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 242 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 288 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 4.7% year on year to Rs 5,032 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

