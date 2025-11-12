Panacea Biotech bags vaccine supply deal from PAHO

Panacea Biotec announced that it has received an order worth $ 4.75 million (Rs 41 crore) from Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to supply Easyfive TT vaccine under long-term agreement.Easyfive TT provides active immunization against severe diseases namely Diphtheria, Haemophilus influenzae type b, Hepatitis-B, Pertussis, and Tetanus.
The company will supply Easyfive TT vaccine during calendar year 2026 and 2027.
Panacea Biotec is a research-based biotechnology companies engaged in the business of research, development, manufacture and marketing of vaccines in India and international markets.
The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 44.1% year on year to Rs 166.70 crore in Q1 FY26.
The counter declined 2.24% to end at Rs 396.40 on Tuesday, 11 November 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app