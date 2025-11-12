Panacea Biotech bags vaccine supply deal from PAHO

Panacea Biotec announced that it has received an order worth $ 4.75 million (Rs 41 crore) from Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to supply Easyfive TT vaccine under long-term agreement.

Easyfive TT provides active immunization against severe diseases namely Diphtheria, Haemophilus influenzae type b, Hepatitis-B, Pertussis, and Tetanus.

The company will supply Easyfive TT vaccine during calendar year 2026 and 2027.

Panacea Biotec is a research-based biotechnology companies engaged in the business of research, development, manufacture and marketing of vaccines in India and international markets.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 44.1% year on year to Rs 166.70 crore in Q1 FY26.