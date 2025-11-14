Duropack standalone net profit declines 54.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 10.58 crore

Net profit of Duropack declined 54.95% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.588.8110.2110.221.091.680.751.440.501.11

