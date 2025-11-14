LKP Finance standalone net profit declines 66.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -7.45 crore

Net profit of LKP Finance declined 66.91% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs -7.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.-7.4516.05173.4291.534.6214.583.2514.575.0315.20

