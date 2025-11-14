Supertex Industries standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.34% to Rs 20.66 crore

Net profit of Supertex Industries rose 10.71% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 66.34% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.6612.428.137.001.020.240.840.050.620.56

