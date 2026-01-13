Dynamatic Technologies delivers first complete ship-set of all Airbus 220 doors

Dynamatic Technologies today announced the readiness for delivery of the first complete ship-set of all eight doors comprising of main passenger doors, service doors, cargo doors and over wing emergency exit doors for the Airbus A220 aircraft. The readiness for delivery, marks a significant milestone in the "Make in India" initiative and underscores the country's rising capabilities in complex aerostructure manufacturing.

Dr. Udayant Malhoutra, CEO & MD of Dynamatic Technologies, said, "The A220 represents the pinnacle of modern commercial aviation, and Dynamatic is proud to have successfully industrialised all door variants for this aircraft right here in India. By collaborating with Airbus and our domestic partner-suppliers, we have achieved over 99% indigenous value-added content for these high-technology aerostructures - a testament to the extraordinary teamwork of our people and the Government of India in delivering world-class manufacturing in record time.