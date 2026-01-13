Sensex drops 505 pts; consumer durables shares tumble

The key equity indices traded with substantial losses in the mid-afternoon trade, amid profit booking, foreign fund outflows and the expiry of F&O contracts on the NSE. Investors remained cautious as they tracked developments related to the IndiaUS trade deal, ongoing Q3 earnings announcements and geopolitical developments. The Nifty slipped below the 25,650 mark.

Consumer durables share extended losses for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 14:32 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 505.31 points or 0.60% to 83,333.17. The Nifty 50 index dropped 148.50 points or 0.58% to 25,646.60.

In the broader market. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.45% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.21%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,866 shares rose and 2,110 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index dropped 1.46% to 36,958.45. The index fell 3.59% in the four consecutive trading sessions. Dixon Technologies (India) (down 5.17%), PG Electroplast (down 2.07%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 1.87%), Whirlpool of India (down 1.87%), Havells India (down 1.75%), Voltas (down 1.34%), Amber Enterprises India (down 0.88%), Blue Star (down 0.76%), V-Guard Industries (down 0.65%) and Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.56%) declined. On the other hand, Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.41%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (up 0.24%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.35% to 6.628 compared with previous session close of 6.605. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.2875 compared with its close of 90.1750 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement shed 0.18% to Rs 141,769. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 98.73. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.22% to 4.195. In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2026 settlement gained 56 cents or 0.88% to $64.43 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight: Indo Thai Securities rose 1.95% after the company reported a 1,629.29% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.12 crore on a 400.18% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 27.71 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Puravankara shed 0.26%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Starworth Infrastructure & Construction (SICL) has received a letter of intent (LoI) for the construction of an East Bangalore-based proposed residential project "Sattva AANGANE". Anand Rathi Wealth shed 0.03%. The company reported 29.6% rise in net profit to Rs 100.1 crore on a 22.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 289.6 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.