Dynamic Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 135.75% to Rs 21.17 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Industries reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 135.75% to Rs 21.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.178.98 136 OPM %6.471.22 -PBDT1.130.12 842 PBT0.62-0.17 LP NP0.45-0.15 LP

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

