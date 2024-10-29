Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 30.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.58% to Rs 48.61 croreNet profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 30.19% to Rs 17.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 48.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales48.6143.96 11 OPM %40.7735.76 -PBDT23.9818.33 31 PBT23.1417.58 32 NP17.2513.25 30
