Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 30.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 30.19% to Rs 17.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 48.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.48.6143.9640.7735.7623.9818.3323.1417.5817.2513.25

