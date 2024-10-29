Styrenix Performance Materials standalone net profit rises 24.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.78% to Rs 653.22 crore

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials rose 24.25% to Rs 70.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 653.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 595.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.653.22595.0015.1313.92104.3185.1494.4075.9270.1056.42

