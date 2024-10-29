Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit rises 348.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit rises 348.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.56% to Rs 13.30 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Terce Laboratories rose 348.48% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 13.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.3012.03 11 OPM %12.414.49 -PBDT1.600.42 281 PBT1.510.33 358 NP1.480.33 348

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Expansion of AB PM-JAY: A ray of hope for vulnerable elderly patients

Swiggy aims to kick off $1.35 billion India IPO mid-next week: Report

From 1956 to 2024: Full list of Ballon d'Or award winners in men's football

LIVE news: Over 150 injured, 8 critical, in fireworks accident at Kerala temple festival

Democrats go after Jill Stein, Cornel West in ads aimed at young US voters

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story