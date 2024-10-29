Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit rises 348.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.56% to Rs 13.30 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Terce Laboratories rose 348.48% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 13.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.3012.0312.414.491.600.421.510.331.480.33

