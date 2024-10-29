Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit rises 348.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.56% to Rs 13.30 croreNet profit of Gujarat Terce Laboratories rose 348.48% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 13.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.3012.03 11 OPM %12.414.49 -PBDT1.600.42 281 PBT1.510.33 358 NP1.480.33 348
Powered by Capital Market - Live News