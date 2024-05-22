Minda Corporation consolidated net profit declines 41.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.07% to Rs 1214.98 crore

Net profit of Minda Corporation declined 41.98% to Rs 70.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 1214.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1074.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.13% to Rs 227.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 284.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 4651.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4300.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1214.981074.554651.144300.1411.4010.8811.0610.73135.88107.45474.28436.5392.2568.89308.48298.4770.75121.94227.22284.50

