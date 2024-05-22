Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minda Corporation consolidated net profit declines 41.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Minda Corporation consolidated net profit declines 41.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 13.07% to Rs 1214.98 crore

Net profit of Minda Corporation declined 41.98% to Rs 70.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 1214.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1074.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.13% to Rs 227.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 284.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 4651.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4300.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1214.981074.55 13 4651.144300.14 8 OPM %11.4010.88 -11.0610.73 - PBDT135.88107.45 26 474.28436.53 9 PBT92.2568.89 34 308.48298.47 3 NP70.75121.94 -42 227.22284.50 -20

First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

