Sales decline 14.68% to Rs 186.01 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals declined 32.48% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.68% to Rs 186.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 218.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 763.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 766.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

