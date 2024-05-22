Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

0.050.050.200.1820.0020.00000.010.01000.010.01000.010.0100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News