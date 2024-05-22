Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.05 0 0.200.18 11 OPM %20.0020.00 -00 - PBDT0.010.01 0 00 0 PBT0.010.01 0 00 0 NP0.010.01 0 00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Premier Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Minda Corporation consolidated net profit declines 41.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit rises 627.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Ecoplast consolidated net profit declines 17.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Umang Dairies reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Easy Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story