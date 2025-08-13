Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 73.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.10% to Rs 92.93 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 73.02% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 92.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.92.9378.6913.7512.7310.567.806.433.724.812.78

