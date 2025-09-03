Home / Markets / Capital Market News / E2E Networks jumps after receiving order worth Rs 177-cr from MeitY

E2E Networks jumps after receiving order worth Rs 177-cr from MeitY

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

E2E Networks rallied 4.76% to Rs 2,517.60 after the company has received a letter from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to allocate GPU resources to Gnani AI under India AI mission.

The company will supply high-performance GPU computing infrastructure, including H200 SXM and H100 SXM GPUs, for a period of 360 days, amounting to a total of 1,29,94,560 GPU hours.

The GPUs will be provided with Infini Band (IB) network on a single fabric. The said order is valued at approximately Rs 177 crore.

E2E Networks is the leading hyperscaler from India with focus on advanced Cloud GPU infrastructure, listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company is popular for providing accelerated cloud computing solutions, including cutting-edge Cloud GPUs like including NVIDIA A100, H100, and the newly available H200 GPUs on the cloud.

The company reported standalone net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 10.14 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales declined 12.6% to Rs 36.11 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sarveshwar Foods gains after MoU with German firm for rice storage tech

Inox Green rises after securing O&M contracts for 189.1 MWp of solar projects

INR seen recovering from record low levels

Indices nudge higher in early trade; Nifty above 24,550 mark

Karnataka Bank appoints Chandra Shekar as new CBO

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story