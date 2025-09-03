E2E Networks jumps after receiving order worth Rs 177-cr from MeitY

E2E Networks rallied 4.76% to Rs 2,517.60 after the company has received a letter from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to allocate GPU resources to Gnani AI under India AI mission.

The company will supply high-performance GPU computing infrastructure, including H200 SXM and H100 SXM GPUs, for a period of 360 days, amounting to a total of 1,29,94,560 GPU hours.

The GPUs will be provided with Infini Band (IB) network on a single fabric. The said order is valued at approximately Rs 177 crore.

E2E Networks is the leading hyperscaler from India with focus on advanced Cloud GPU infrastructure, listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company is popular for providing accelerated cloud computing solutions, including cutting-edge Cloud GPUs like including NVIDIA A100, H100, and the newly available H200 GPUs on the cloud.