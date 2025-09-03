Indices nudge higher in early trade; Nifty above 24,550 mark

The domestic equity indices traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,550 mark. Metal, oil & gas and PSU bank shares advanced while realty, IT and financial services shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 59.59 points or 0.07% to 80,201.70. The Nifty 50 index rose 6.10 points or 0.02% to 24,581.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.55%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,088 shares rose and 924 shares fell. A total of 198 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,159.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,549.51 crore in the Indian equity market on 02 September 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose 0.48%. The company has entered into a strategic partnership with leading Nordic insurance firm Tryg in a deal valued at 550 million (approximately Rs 4,900 crore). DCM Shriram rose 0.52%. The company has announced a long-term partnership with Aarti Industries for the supply of chlorine, strengthening its position in the chemicals value chain. Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.18% to 6.557 from the previous close of 6.569. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.0700 compared with its close of 88.1500 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.25% to Rs 106,059. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.18% to 98.49. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.26% to 4.288. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement fell 17 cents or 0.25% to $68.97 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded largely lower on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of climbing global bond yields alongside fresh signals from ongoing trade negotiations and geopolitical tensions. Chinese markets were in focus following President Xi Jinpings speech at a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The event was graced by 26 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Koreas leader Kim Jong Un. Meanwhile, Australias second-quarter GDP grew 1.8% year over year, marking the fastest pace of growth since September 2023. The latest reading was higher than the 1.3% seen in the previous quarter.