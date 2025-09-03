Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnataka Bank appoints Chandra Shekar as new CBO

Karnataka Bank appoints Chandra Shekar as new CBO

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Karnataka Bank has announced the appointment of Chandra Shekar as the new chief business officer (CBO) of the bank for a period of two years effective from 2nd September 2025.

Chandra Shekar joined the bank as a probationary officer on 14 August 1995. Over the years, he has served as Branch Head in Scale II and Scale III at various locations, including CoimbatoreOppankara Street, CoimbatoreRamanathapuram, New DelhiRohini, Bhubaneswar, and Kundapur.

Karnataka Bank, a leading 'A' Class Scheduled Commercial Bank in India, was incorporated on 18th February 1924 at Mangaluru.

The bank reported standalone net profit declined 27% to Rs 292.40 crore on a 2.4% rise in total income to Rs 2,619.64 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Karnataka Bank rose 0.51% to Rs 176.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indus Towers Ltd Falls 3.52%

Lodha Developers Ltd Spurts 0.6%

Shares of Vikran Engineering list in B Group

Inox Green secures O&M contract for 189.1 MWp solar projects

TBO Tek to acquire US based Classic Vacations

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story