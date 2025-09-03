Karnataka Bank appoints Chandra Shekar as new CBO

Karnataka Bank has announced the appointment of Chandra Shekar as the new chief business officer (CBO) of the bank for a period of two years effective from 2nd September 2025.Chandra Shekar joined the bank as a probationary officer on 14 August 1995. Over the years, he has served as Branch Head in Scale II and Scale III at various locations, including CoimbatoreOppankara Street, CoimbatoreRamanathapuram, New DelhiRohini, Bhubaneswar, and Kundapur.
Karnataka Bank, a leading 'A' Class Scheduled Commercial Bank in India, was incorporated on 18th February 1924 at Mangaluru.
The bank reported standalone net profit declined 27% to Rs 292.40 crore on a 2.4% rise in total income to Rs 2,619.64 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Shares of Karnataka Bank rose 0.51% to Rs 176.20 on the BSE.
