Inox Green rises after securing O&M contracts for 189.1 MWp of solar projects

Inox Green Energy Services advanced 1.19% to Rs 153 after the company said that it has entered into agreements to provide O&M services for 189.1 MWp of operational solar projects with multiple customers.

The company has signed for 96.6 MWp with a global PE-backed IPP for projects in Maharashtra. In addition, it has entered into agreements for 92.5 MWp with an IPP for projects in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

With these additions, Inox Greens solar O&M portfolio has reached nearly 1.8 GW, taking the total renewable O&M portfolio to approximately 5.3 GW.

SK Mathu Sudhana, CEO of Inox Green, said: "We are pleased to have secured another 189.1 MWp of solar O&M agreements, and rapidly expand in this segment.

Inox Green has scaled up its solar O&M portfolio within a very short span of time, and we are continuously on the lookout for and participating in large scale O&M opportunities across solar, wind and RE infrastructure space." Inox Green Energy Services is one of the major renewable power operations and maintenance (O&M) service providers in India with over 5 GW of renewable assets under management. The company is engaged in the business of providing long-term O&M services for renewable energy projects. The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 22.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 56.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.