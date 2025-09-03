Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Green rises after securing O&M contracts for 189.1 MWp of solar projects

Inox Green rises after securing O&M contracts for 189.1 MWp of solar projects

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Inox Green Energy Services advanced 1.19% to Rs 153 after the company said that it has entered into agreements to provide O&M services for 189.1 MWp of operational solar projects with multiple customers.

The company has signed for 96.6 MWp with a global PE-backed IPP for projects in Maharashtra. In addition, it has entered into agreements for 92.5 MWp with an IPP for projects in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

With these additions, Inox Greens solar O&M portfolio has reached nearly 1.8 GW, taking the total renewable O&M portfolio to approximately 5.3 GW.

SK Mathu Sudhana, CEO of Inox Green, said: "We are pleased to have secured another 189.1 MWp of solar O&M agreements, and rapidly expand in this segment.

Inox Green has scaled up its solar O&M portfolio within a very short span of time, and we are continuously on the lookout for and participating in large scale O&M opportunities across solar, wind and RE infrastructure space."

Inox Green Energy Services is one of the major renewable power operations and maintenance (O&M) service providers in India with over 5 GW of renewable assets under management. The company is engaged in the business of providing long-term O&M services for renewable energy projects.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 22.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 56.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR seen recovering from record low levels

Indices nudge higher in early trade; Nifty above 24,550 mark

Karnataka Bank appoints Chandra Shekar as new CBO

Indus Towers Ltd Falls 3.52%

Lodha Developers Ltd Spurts 0.6%

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story