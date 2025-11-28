Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Berar Finance standalone net profit declines 0.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Berar Finance standalone net profit declines 0.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 15.42% to Rs 80.17 crore

Net profit of Berar Finance declined 0.56% to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 80.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales80.1769.46 15 OPM %60.2658.39 -PBDT10.6710.61 1 PBT9.249.38 -1 NP7.047.08 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

