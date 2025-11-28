Berar Finance standalone net profit declines 0.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of Berar Finance declined 0.56% to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 80.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.80.1769.4660.2658.3910.6710.619.249.387.047.08

