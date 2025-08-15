Earlysalary Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 68.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.10% to Rs 281.99 crore

Net profit of Earlysalary Services Pvt rose 68.20% to Rs 36.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.10% to Rs 281.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 223.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.281.99223.6241.2834.5049.3829.6948.4928.9436.2821.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News