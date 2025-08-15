ICL Fincorp standalone net profit rises 4.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.21% to Rs 46.67 crore

Net profit of ICL Fincorp rose 4.93% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.21% to Rs 46.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.46.6746.1156.7647.506.106.152.892.852.132.03

