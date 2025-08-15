Varthana Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.25% to Rs 94.73 crore

Net loss of Varthana Finance Pvt reported to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 51.25% to Rs 94.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.94.7362.6351.1359.56-4.182.93-5.521.81-4.121.35

