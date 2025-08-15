Svam Software standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Svam Software declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.060.05-50.00-40.000.010.060.010.060.010.06

