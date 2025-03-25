EaseMyTrip.com forays into Brazilian and Middle Eastern markets

Also announces strategic investments in its Dubai and US-based subsidiaries

EaseMyTrip.com is embarking on a significant global expansion, marking its official entry into the Brazilian and Middle Eastern markets, alongside a strategic investment in the United States. The company has established two wholly owned foreign subsidiaries: Easy Trip Planners Do Brasil Ltda. in Brazil and Easy Trip Planners in Saudi Arabia, positioning itself to tap into high-growth markets. This strategic move solidifies EaseMyTrip's global footprint and supports its mission to expand in key international markets.

Brazil's travel market, valued at $21.6 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $22.3 billion by 2028. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's tourism sector, expected to reach $53.2 billion in 2024, is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%, with projections to surge to $110.1 billion by 2033. With these promising growth trends, EaseMyTrip is poised to capitalize on the dynamic opportunities in both regions, enhancing its presence and increasing market share in the global tourism industry.

Further strengthening its Middle Eastern footprint, EaseMyTrip's UAE subsidiary has made a strategic investment in two new Dubai-based subsidiaries: Ease My Trip Tours L.L.C (EMT Tours) and Ease My Trip Holiday Homes L.L.C (EMT Holiday). With the UAE's tourism sector expected to contribute AED 236 billion to the national economy in 2024, accounting for 12% of the country's GDP, this expansion comes at a critical juncture. EMT Tours will specialize in inbound and outbound tour operations, while EMT Holiday will focus on the fast-growing vacation home rental market. These initiatives further diversify EaseMyTrip's offerings, enabling the company to tap into the region's booming tourism potential.

EaseMyTrip has also made a strategic investment in EaseMyTrip USA to strengthen its operations and enhance its presence in the American market, where tourism is set to contribute a record breaking $2.36 trillion to the nation's economy. This investment positions the company to leverage the robust growth of the U.S. travel industry and solidify its standing in one of the largest tourism markets globally.

Nishant Pitti, Chairman and Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, This is a significant milestone in our growth story as we expand our global presence and diversify our services. Our entry into Brazil and Saudi Arabia and expansion in the Middle East, and the U.S. reflects our commitment to offering seamless travel experiences across the globe. We are confident that our technological expertise and customer-centric approach will help us grow rapidly in these regions and contribute to the growth of the global travel and aviation sectors.

He further added, As we continue to scale, our focus remains on leveraging innovation to create unmatched value for our customers and stakeholders. We are determined to strengthen our position in the global travel ecosystem, foster economic growth, and enhance connectivity in both emerging and developed markets.

