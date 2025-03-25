Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties garners sales of over Rs 1,000 cr from its first project in Hyderabad

Godrej Properties garners sales of over Rs 1,000 cr from its first project in Hyderabad

Image
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Properties announced that it has sold homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore with a total area of ~0.84 million sq. ft. in its project, Godrej Madison Avenue, located in Kokapet, Hyderabad. Launched in January 2025, this new project represents Godrej Properties' successful entry into Hyderabad, further strengthening its presence in Southern India.

Kokapet is one of Hyderabad's most sought-after residential and commercial hubs. Godrej Madison Avenue is strategically located on the well-developed Golden Mile Road with access to reputed schools, health facilities, neighbourhood retail, and premium lifestyle offerings that further enhance its appeal among homebuyers and investors. The area also offers seamless connectivity to Outer Ring Road, Financial District, Gachibowli, and HITEC City.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, We are thrilled with the response to our first project in Hyderabad. This success reiterates the huge growth opportunity available to Godrej Properties in Hyderabad and the strong demand for premium residential developments in Kokapet. This success also strengthens our commitment to expanding in Hyderabad where we will be launching a second project shortly."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ola Electric announces settlement of outstanding dues with Rosmerta Group

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Hyundai Motor India, RVNL, GRSE

Delhi government to present budget for 2025-26 in Assembly today

Sensex, Nifty set to extend gains

Pearl Global Inds incorporates subsidiary in Bangladesh

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story