Easy Trip Planners Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Natco Pharma Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd and Engineers India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 February 2026.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd soared 11.95% to Rs 7.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 34.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Natco Pharma Ltd surged 8.70% to Rs 893.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40895 shares in the past one month. Cartrade Tech Ltd spiked 7.51% to Rs 2083.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31425 shares in the past one month. KFin Technologies Ltd spurt 6.27% to Rs 1028.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35506 shares in the past one month.