Easy Trip Planners reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.70 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.20% to Rs 118.34 crore

Net loss of Easy Trip Planners reported to Rs 32.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 25.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.20% to Rs 118.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

