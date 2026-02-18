Power Mech rises after securing Rs 1,005-cr thermal power orders

Power Mech Projects surged 4.11% to Rs 2,172.70 after the company secured multiple domestic orders worth Rs 1,005 crore from subsidiaries of Adani Power.

The contracts have been awarded by Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) and Mahan Energen for ultra supercritical thermal power projects.

The scope of work includes erection, testing, commissioning and manpower assistance for performance guarantee tests of Steam Generator (SG) and Steam Turbine Generator (STG), along with auxiliaries, for Unit 1 and 2 of the 2x800 MW Mirzapur Phase-I and Mahan Phase-III projects.

The Mirzapur order is valued at Rs 515 crore, while the Mahan order is worth Rs 490 crore (excluding GST and applicable taxes). The projects are to be executed within 36 months from the erection start date as notified under the Notice to Proceed (NTP).