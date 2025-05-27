Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 21.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 21.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.08% to Rs 153.01 crore

Net profit of Vraj Iron & Steel declined 21.98% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 153.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.20% to Rs 44.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 475.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 419.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales153.01118.54 29 475.03419.86 13 OPM %10.6915.13 -13.1018.22 - PBDT17.2318.59 -7 66.7581.75 -18 PBT13.5517.13 -21 58.8275.91 -23 NP10.0112.83 -22 44.0957.41 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 43.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Minda Corporation consolidated net profit declines 26.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Modulex Construction Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prima Agro reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 23.92% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story