Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 21.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vraj Iron & Steel declined 21.98% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 153.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.20% to Rs 44.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 475.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 419.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

