Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 3.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Phoenix Mills rose 3.50% to Rs 240.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 232.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.40% to Rs 952.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 904.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.952.99904.1459.2158.73500.66466.17407.21388.69240.69232.54

