Adtech Systems standalone net profit rises 135.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.84% to Rs 11.95 crore

Net profit of Adtech Systems rose 135.14% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 11.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.54% to Rs 4.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.28% to Rs 47.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

11.9513.7147.7555.067.78-1.4613.4010.531.300.067.285.911.13-0.216.554.840.870.374.384.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News