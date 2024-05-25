Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit declines 46.47% in the March 2024 quarter

S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit declines 46.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.23% to Rs 88.54 crore

Net profit of S J Logistics (India) declined 46.47% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 47.23% to Rs 88.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 173.73% to Rs 22.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.97% to Rs 270.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales88.54167.77 -47 270.86148.85 82 OPM %8.619.72 -10.878.52 - PBDT9.3217.31 -46 29.1310.88 168 PBT9.1617.05 -46 28.6710.43 175 NP7.1213.30 -46 22.618.26 174

