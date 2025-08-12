ECS Biztech standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.06% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of ECS Biztech declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 77.06% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.391.7012.824.710.050.080.040.070.040.07

