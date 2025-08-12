Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neogen Chemicals raises Rs 200 cr via NCD issuance

Neogen Chemicals raises Rs 200 cr via NCD issuance

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Neogen Chemicals (Neogen) has successfully raised Rs 200 crore through the private placement of fully paid, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, rupee denominated, and non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The NCDs, rated CRISIL A/ Outlook Negative, were issued at a competitive 10.50% coupon rate, taking advantage of the falling interest rate environment. It has a tenure of up to 30 months, with interest payable on a monthly basis, and will be listed on the BSE. The issue was fully subscribed by prominent institutional investors.

These funds will provide financial flexibility to execute the ongoing growth projects. Most importantly, it will supply the liquidity to expedite the rebuilding of the Organic Chemicals plant in Dahej SEZ until insurance money is fully received.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

