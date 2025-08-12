Abbott India rises as Q1 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 366 cr

Abbott India gained 1.61% to Rs 33,533.05 after the company's standalone net profit climbed 11.53% to Rs 365.86 crore on 11.60% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,738.35 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 493.13 crore in Q1 FY26, up 12.78% year on year (YoY).

Total expenses increased 10.97% to Rs 1,318.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,187.72 crore posted in same quarter last year. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 146.18 crore (down 0.06% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 168.01 crore (up 4.31% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 5.82 crore (up 111.63% YoY) during the period under review.