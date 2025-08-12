Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abbott India rises as Q1 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 366 cr

Abbott India rises as Q1 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 366 cr

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Abbott India gained 1.61% to Rs 33,533.05 after the company's standalone net profit climbed 11.53% to Rs 365.86 crore on 11.60% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,738.35 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 493.13 crore in Q1 FY26, up 12.78% year on year (YoY).

Total expenses increased 10.97% to Rs 1,318.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,187.72 crore posted in same quarter last year. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 146.18 crore (down 0.06% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 168.01 crore (up 4.31% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 5.82 crore (up 111.63% YoY) during the period under review.

Abbott India is one of the leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in India and sells its products through independent distributors primarily within India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

