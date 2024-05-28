Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ECS Biztech standalone net profit rises 1612.50% in the March 2024 quarter

ECS Biztech standalone net profit rises 1612.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
Sales rise 63.33% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of ECS Biztech rose 1612.50% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1305.00% to Rs 2.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.490.30 63 2.161.20 80 OPM %12.24-3.33 -7.875.83 - PBDT0.060.03 100 0.200.21 -5 PBT0.03-0.03 LP 0.100.01 900 NP2.740.16 1613 2.810.20 1305

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

