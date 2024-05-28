ECS Biztech standalone net profit rises 1612.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.33% to Rs 0.49 croreNet profit of ECS Biztech rose 1612.50% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1305.00% to Rs 2.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News