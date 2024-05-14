Edel Finance Co standalone net profit declines 22.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.97% to Rs 193.65 crore

Net profit of Edel Finance Co declined 22.98% to Rs 87.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.97% to Rs 193.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.04% to Rs 79.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.91% to Rs 404.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 257.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

193.65210.41404.68257.9196.9198.4596.5497.7483.61151.0414.2786.2983.61151.0414.2686.2887.09113.0779.1665.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News