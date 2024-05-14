Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edel Finance Co standalone net profit declines 22.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Edel Finance Co standalone net profit declines 22.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 7.97% to Rs 193.65 crore

Net profit of Edel Finance Co declined 22.98% to Rs 87.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.97% to Rs 193.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.04% to Rs 79.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.91% to Rs 404.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 257.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales193.65210.41 -8 404.68257.91 57 OPM %96.9198.45 -96.5497.74 - PBDT83.61151.04 -45 14.2786.29 -83 PBT83.61151.04 -45 14.2686.28 -83 NP87.09113.07 -23 79.1665.40 21

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

